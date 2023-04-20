fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

MoDOT Accepting Comment On Ryan Lane Bridge Replacement

The replacement of the Ryan Lane Bridge, over the Canadian Pacific Railroad is before the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission for consideration for approval.  The bridge has been closed for some time.  City Administrator says the Commission is currently accepting public comments on the proposed project.

If approved, the bridge would first be removed by the railroad.

Comments should be made in writing and filed with MoDOT Multimodal, by April 28th.

Those comments should be sent to:

Multimodal Operations

Missouri Department of Transportation

105 W. Capitol Ave., P.O. Box 270

Jefferson City, MO 65102-0270

A copy of the public notice for comment on the project is available here.

https://www.modot.org/railroad-public-notices

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: