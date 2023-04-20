The replacement of the Ryan Lane Bridge, over the Canadian Pacific Railroad is before the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission for consideration for approval. The bridge has been closed for some time. City Administrator says the Commission is currently accepting public comments on the proposed project.
If approved, the bridge would first be removed by the railroad.
Comments should be made in writing and filed with MoDOT Multimodal, by April 28th.
Those comments should be sent to:
Multimodal Operations
Missouri Department of Transportation
105 W. Capitol Ave., P.O. Box 270
Jefferson City, MO 65102-0270
A copy of the public notice for comment on the project is available here.
MoDOT Accepting Comment On Ryan Lane Bridge Replacement
https://www.modot.org/railroad-public-notices
