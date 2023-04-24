Mineral Water Classic Invitational Track And Field Results

The Chillicothe High School track and field teams participated in the Mineral Water Classic Invitational on Friday evening at Excelsior Springs. The Hornets placed 4th and the Lady Hornets finished in 5th place.

Here are the events with a Chillicothe top three finisher:

Running Events:

400m dash:

Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 1:03.03 (1st place)

800m dash:

Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 2:35.10 (2nd place)

1600m:

Boys – Cain Evans – 4:44.48 (1st place)

3200m:

Boys – Cain Evans – 10:25.50 (2nd place)

4 x 200m relay:

Girls – Lyla Beetsma, Bronlyn Ward, Kayanna Cranmer, Emmy Dillon – 1:55.18 (2nd place)

4 x 400m relay

Girls – Glenna Barnett, Sadie Bonderer, Kayanna Cranmer, Lyla Beetsma – 4:31.40 (2nd place)

Boys – Alijah Hibner, Jacob Adams, Javon Kille, Jonathan Sanchez – 3:47.03 (3rd place)

Jumping Events

High Jump:

Girls – Lyla Beetsma – 1.50m (2nd place)

Pole Vault:

Boys –

Charles Walker – 3.81m (1st place)

Gavin Funk – 3.50m (3rd place)

Long Jump:

Boys – Javon Kille – 5.86m (3rd place)

Javelin:

Boys –

Cy Evans – 47.04m (2nd place)

Isaiah Sprong – 44.93m (3rd place)

TEAM SCORES

Girls –

1. Lawson – 140

2. St. Pius X – 80

3. William Chrisman – 77

4. Maryville – 76

5. Chillicothe – 72

Boys –

1. Maryville -162

2. Excelsior Springs – 109.50

3. William Chrisman – 105

4. Chillicothe – 92