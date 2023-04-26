Deputies Attend Emergency Vehicle Operation Training

Two Livingston County deputies attended advanced training in Emergency Vehicle Operations at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy in Jefferson City. The course teaches life-long enhanced driving skills and very important areas for law enforcement to maximize their abilities and minimize risks and liability. The course was attended by Deputy Adam Wynne and Deputy Caleb Smith. Smith says “The course really taught us that our vehicles can do incredible things and will perform as long as you yourself are confident.”

He went on to say “The week was a mix of obstacle avoidance, slow-speed maneuvering (alleyways, backing, parking, etc.), pursuit driving, and everyday response techniques for driving.”