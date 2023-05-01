Benton Uses Five Anderson Goals To Take Down Chillicothe 6-3

The Chillicothe High School Girls Soccer team got a Jessica Reeter hat trick on Monday night, but it was not enough to overcome the five goals from Benton senior Peyton Anderson. The Lady Cardinals took down the Lady Hornets 6-3.

Reeter got the scoring started in the 10th minute with a goal off of a Juliann Gabrielson assist to give Chillicothe an early 1-0 lead. Peyton Anderson then responded by scoring three straight goals in the 21st, 30th, and 40th minutes to make it a 3-1 Benton lead at the half.

Reeter and Anderson traded goals back in forth in the second half with Reeter scoring her second and third and Anderson scoring her fourth and fifth goals of the night. Natalia Vides closed out the game with a 75th minute goal to bring the final score to 6-3.

Chillicothe falls to 7-9 on the season and the Lady Hornets hit the pitch again on Tuesday when they host Cameron at 5 pm.