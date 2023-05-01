St Luke’s Announces Changes For Maternity Care At Hedrick Medical Center

Maternity care will soon change at Hedrick Medical Center. St Luke’s Health System is implementing a new hybrid obstetrical model to preserve high-quality maternity care in North Central Missouri, effective June 30, 2023.

Under the plan, Hedrick Medical Center will continue to provide nearly all pre- and post-natal care for patients at its Hedrick OB/GYN Associates Clinic. Mothers will deliver at St Luke’s North. Gynecologic procedures will continue to be offered at Hedrick Medical Center.

Beginning June 30th, inpatient maternity services will close, and routine deliveries will cease at Hedrick Medical Center. This action will affect around 15 labor and delivery nurses and ancillary staff, all of whom will be eligible and encouraged to apply for alternate positions at Hedrick Medical Center, Wright Memorial Hospital, or within St Luke’s Health System.

St Luke’s Health System cited a nationwide shortage of OB-GYNs has created a highly competitive market for qualified specialists, making it extremely difficult to attract OB-GYNs to rural areas.