Experienced Birders Needed For Survey

Missouri birders that have the experience to identify birds by sight and sound are needed for a Bird Survey this summer.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) needs volunteers to assist with five vacant bird-observation routes in Missouri as part of the 2023 North American Breeding Bird Survey (BBS) May 27 – July 7.

The five Missouri BBS routes that need volunteers are:

Cassville in Barry County,

Centertown in Cole County,

Kenneth in Dunklin County,

Sticklerville in Sullivan County,

and Bland in Gasconade and Osage counties.

Volunteers will need to conduct their survey one day during the May 27 – July 7 survey period.

The purpose of the BBS is to track the status and trends of North American bird populations. For more info on the BBS, visit pwrc.usgs.gov/bbs/.