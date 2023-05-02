fbpx
Experienced Birders Needed For Survey

Missouri birders that have the experience to identify birds by sight and sound are needed for a Bird Survey this summer.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) needs volunteers to assist with five vacant bird-observation routes in Missouri as part of the 2023 North American Breeding Bird Survey (BBS) May 27 – July 7.

The five Missouri BBS routes that need volunteers are:

  • Cassville in Barry County,
  • Centertown in Cole County,
  • Kenneth in Dunklin County,
  • Sticklerville in Sullivan County,
  • and Bland in Gasconade and Osage counties.

Volunteers will need to conduct their survey one day during the May 27 – July 7 survey period.

 The purpose of the BBS is to track the status and trends of North American bird populations. For more info on the BBS, visit pwrc.usgs.gov/bbs/.

