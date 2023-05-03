Chillicothe Street Projects – 2nd Street

The reconstruction of 2nd Street in Chillicothe, from Washington Street to Bridge Street, began this week. The city’s engineers worked with MoDOT to redesign the intersection at Washington and 2nd Street, allowing Chillicothe fire trucks to easily make the turn to go north on Washington Street. They also closed the access to Washington Street from the Calvary Baptist Church Lot.

The contractor for the project has begun tearing out the road surface on 2nd Street. The work began at Washington Street and extends to a portion of the Chillicothe Fire Department driveway. Fire Chief Eric Reeter says this will allow them to respond to fire and rescue emergencies by turning on to Locust and accessing Washington Street at 3rd Street.

After the first partion of the block is complete, the contractor will begin the second part and the fire department will access Washington Street from 2nd Street.