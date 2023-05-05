DOR Accepting Bids For Chillicothe License Center

License offices in the state of Missouri are operated by independent contractors and are overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. On May 10th, the Missouri Department of Revenue will begin accepting bids to operate the Chillicothe License Center. The bids must be submitted by May 23rd for consideration.

For a list of bid opportunities and bid response instructions, please visit Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS, at https://missouribuys.mo.gov/.