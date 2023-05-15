Eight Taken To Prison

Eight detainees for Livingston County were recently transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve their sentence or for treatment. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:

36-year-old Joshua Miley of Sedalia, sentenced to 3 years for Tampering

43-year-old Christopher Rader of Chillicothe, sentenced to 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance

37-year-old Steven McCann of Chillicothe, sentenced to 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

23-year-old Trenton Merriman of Independence, sentenced to 10 years DOC and a 120 program, for Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

35-year-old Brandon Simpson of Mooresville, sentenced to 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance

30-year-old Charles Smith of Chillicothe, sentenced to 4 years for Child Molestation

31-year-old Devin Massey of Trenton, sentenced to 7 years for Tampering.

37-year-old Mary Green of Milan, sentenced to 7 years CODS for Probation Violation – Tampering.