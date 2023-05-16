Breaks in the rain and periods of dry weather have allowed construction to resume on the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says quite a bit of work has taken place recently.
Wiebers says this will allow for the pouring of concrete slabs and ironwork can start in June.
He says safety will be a concern when the steel arrives.
Other work expected through the summer will include parking and roads.
The new road will include a lot for handicapped parking near the stadium.