Chillicothe Elementary School Expansion

Breaks in the rain and periods of dry weather have allowed construction to resume on the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion.  Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says quite a bit of work has taken place recently.

Wiebers says this will allow for the pouring of concrete slabs and ironwork can start in June.

He says safety will be a concern when the steel arrives.

Other work expected through the summer will include parking and roads.

The new road will include a lot for handicapped parking near the stadium.

