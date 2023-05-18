Chillicothe R-II School Board: Executive Session

In the Executive Session, the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education hired certified personnel for the 2023-24 school year:
Weston Baker – MS Multimedia Teacher
Karen Jackson – Health/PE Teacher (1st Semester)
Tanner Lent – Health/PE Teacher (2nd Semester)
Darren Smith – Full Time Activities Director
The following support staff submitted their resignations to the Board of Education since the last Board meeting:
Aaron Prather – High School Custodian.
The Board hired the following support staff:
Kyler Ireland, Middle School custodian (effective immediately)
Sue Hopper, Middle School secretary (2023-24 school year)
Cy Evans – Summer Custodial
Shayden Hawkins – Summer Custodial
Alton Keller – Summer Custodial
Gavin Gampbell – Ag Center Summer Intern
Bo Smith – Summer Custodial
The Board hired the following certified staff member for an Extra Duty position:
Kelsey Butler – Middle School Head Softball Coach (2023-24)
The Board accepted a letter of resignation from Ben Coult for the Extra Duty position of Middle School Track Coach for the 2023-24 school year.