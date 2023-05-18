Chillicothe R-II School Board: Executive Session

In the Executive Session, the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education hired certified personnel for the 2023-24 school year:

Weston Baker – MS Multimedia Teacher

Karen Jackson – Health/PE Teacher (1st Semester)

Tanner Lent – Health/PE Teacher (2nd Semester)

Darren Smith – Full Time Activities Director

The following support staff submitted their resignations to the Board of Education since the last Board meeting:

Aaron Prather – High School Custodian.

The Board hired the following support staff:

Kyler Ireland, Middle School custodian (effective immediately)

Sue Hopper, Middle School secretary (2023-24 school year)

Cy Evans – Summer Custodial

Shayden Hawkins – Summer Custodial

Alton Keller – Summer Custodial

Gavin Gampbell – Ag Center Summer Intern

Bo Smith – Summer Custodial

The Board hired the following certified staff member for an Extra Duty position:

Kelsey Butler – Middle School Head Softball Coach (2023-24)

The Board accepted a letter of resignation from Ben Coult for the Extra Duty position of Middle School Track Coach for the 2023-24 school year.