Hamilton Highway 13 Bridge Closes Tuesday

The Highway 13 Bridge over US 36 at Hamilton, will close following the Memorial Day Weekend. The bridge has been struck several times by trucks passing below and will be replaced. Capitol Paving and Construction has the contract for the project.

The bridge, built in 1958, has been struck multiple times. As part of the replacement project, the new bridge superstructure has been designed to increase clearance beneath the bridge to help prevent future damage. The new bridge will also include a pedestrian walkway on the west side.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, May 30th. The project is expected to be completed in early August.

As part of the project, demolition will take place beginning at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, and continuing through noon on Wednesday, May 31. Both east and westbound US 36 will close for bridge demolition. Traffic will be redirected up and over the on/off ramps at the Route 13 exit during the closure. An 18-foot width restriction will be in place.