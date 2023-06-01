Chillicothe Police Report

Several accidents and investigations are in the CPDs report for Wednesday. There were 117 calls for service.

Some of the calls include:

A stolen debit card used at a business in Chillicothe.

About 7:50 am, officers responded US 36, east of town, for a truck hauling a sprayer, hitting a bridge in a construction zone.

8:37 am, Officers responded to the 300 block of East Jackson Street where a semi hit a low-hanging wire and pulled it from a wall.

Officers also investigated traffic crashes at South Washington near Ryan Lane, at Polk and Sunset, and two at Polk and Washington.