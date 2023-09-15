Chillicothe Softball Knocks Off Top 10 Savannah

Coach Lee Rucker and the Chillicothe Hornets softball team picked up arguably their biggest win of the season Thursday night when the Hornets welcomed in the Savannah Savages to Danner Park. Potential district opponent Savannah came into this matchup ranked #8 in the Class 3 State Rankings.

Landry Marsh threw a really good game, pitching all 7 innings while allowing just 4 runs against 9 strikeouts. Coach Rucker thought his defense made a lot of good plays, and executed things really well offensively. He said one key was getting runners on early in innings. This set up opportunities to steal bases and utilize bunts to put up runs.

Jolie Bonderer hit a 2-run, in-the-park home run down the left field line with 2 outs in the 5th inning to give the Hornets a little cushion at 6-2 with 2 innings to play. Along with Bonderer, Marsh and Adra Stretch had nice offensive games, combining for 6 of the Hornets 7 hits as Chillicothe won 7-4.

“I’m really proud of how the team played in a big game. This was a great win!” exclaimed Coach Rucker.