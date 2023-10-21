Cellular Grants

Just over $12 million in ARPA funds has been awarded to expand cellular service across the state. One award will improve service in the local area. The Department of Economic Development provided the funds that will be used to construct new towers that provide quality cellular service and greater 911 connectivity to high-cost areas. The Local recipient is…

New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC ………………. $3,218,965.34

Funds will be used for 14 projects in several counties, including the local counties of Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, and Livingston,

Governor Mike Parson says “Expanding cellular connectivity statewide remains a top priority for both public safety and economic growth.”