The MoDOT Roadwork plans for the week of October 23 – 27 include pothole patching and seasonal roadside work. In the local counties, the planned roadwork includes:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023.

Carroll County

Route J – CLOSED at the Mound Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Monday

Route M – CLOSED daily at the Big Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Tuesday – Thursday

Route M – CLOSED daily at the Wulf Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Friday

Chariton County

Route 11 – Shoulder work from Route 24 to Route E, all week.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through mid-November.

Livingston County

Route D – remains CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement projects continue at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early November.