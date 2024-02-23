Search
Hunter Education Skills Course

A Hunter Education Skills class will be held March 16th in Brookfield.  The class is open to those who have completed one of the knowledge-based options.  To register you need to be 11 years of age & older.  The instructor for the program is Donald Fesler.  The class will be held at 103 N. Livingston St. in Brookfield.

The knowledge portion can be completed online for a fee at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eX  or by filling out the self-study student manual chapter review questions and bringing the booklet to class for instructor review free of charge. These booklets can be ordered at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eB.

To register for the class follow the link below.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/198698

