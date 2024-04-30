Chillicothe Lady Hornets Down Dragons

Chillicothe traveled to Cameron on Tuesday night to take on the Lady Dragons. Chillicothe had defeated Cameron by a score of 3-1 just two weeks prior, and we’re looking to get the regular season sweep.

Chillicothe started as well as they could’ve hoped, scoring a goal inside the first 30 seconds, Avery Baxter booted a long ball forward to Alice Hurtgen, who touched it around the goalkeeper and scored to give Chillicothe a 1-0 lead in the opening minute of the game. The Lady Hornets doubled their lead off a corner kick later in the first half when Avery Baxter put the ball into the mix and it was volleyed home by Caylee Anderson with 20 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets defense was tremendous on the night not allowing Cameron any legitimate goals scoring opportunities as Chillicothe controlled the second half for a 2-0 win. The Chillicothe Lady Hornets improve to 6-11 on the season and now have won back to back games. Chillicothe will play their final home game of the year on Thursday night against Sacred Heart.

