Second Annual Hymn Sing & Praise

The 2nd annual Hymn Sing and Praise will be Sunday at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe. The event presented by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council will start at 6:00 pm and doors will open at 5:00. Arts Council Director Marylou VanDeventer says this is a free event, but they are accepting donations.

The costs associated with the event, including Dr James Cockman, III.

VanDeventer says this will be an inspiring program.

An interactive event that includes singing along.

That is this Sunday at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center.

