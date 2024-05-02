Search
Livingston County Jail Bookings

Two bookings for Livingston County are in the report from the Sheriff’s Office.

20-year-old Nathan Robert Paymaster of Merrillville, IN was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for 48 hours to serve his sentence on a speeding ticket for 104 in a 65 zone.  He had pled guilty in court Wednesday and was taken to jail.

33-year-old Amanda B Smith of Poplar Bluff, MO was booked by Livingston County deputies following her arrest on Arkansas charges of alleged possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.  She was released from the Chillicothe Correction Center and is held awaiting extradition.

 

