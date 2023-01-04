Alternatives Method Deer Harvest Tops 8,600

Just over 8,600 deer were harvested in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Alternative Methods season.

In the local counties, the harvest numbers include:

Caldwell…………….. 50

Carroll……………… 119

Chariton…………….. 68

Daviess…………….. 81

Grundy……………… 74

Linn………………….. 75

Livingston………….. 71

Sullivan……………. 118

Total……………….. 656

Counties with the highest totals in the Alternative Methods season are Franklin – 201, Harrison – 168, and Macon County with 162.

The Archery Deer and Turkey season continues through January 15th.

