Alternatives Method Deer Harvest Tops 8,600
Just over 8,600 deer were harvested in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Alternative Methods season.
In the local counties, the harvest numbers include:
Caldwell…………….. 50
Carroll……………… 119
Chariton…………….. 68
Daviess…………….. 81
Grundy……………… 74
Linn………………….. 75
Livingston………….. 71
Sullivan……………. 118
Total……………….. 656
Counties with the highest totals in the Alternative Methods season are Franklin – 201, Harrison – 168, and Macon County with 162.
The Archery Deer and Turkey season continues through January 15th.