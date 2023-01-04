Two Arrested By Troopers

Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday.

In Daviess County at about 1:20 pm, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Jeffery S Robinson of Cameron for alleged Failure to Appear on a Traffic violation. He was also arrested for alleged speeding. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.

In Sullivan County at about 1:50 pm, Troopers arrested 55-year-old Lorrie R Dolan of Harris for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. She was processed and released.

