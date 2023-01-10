Lady Hornets Basketball Knocks Off Penney 65-10 In Round 1 Of Lawson Tournament

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Penney on Tuesday night 65-10 in the first round of the Lawson Tournament. The Lady Hornets held Penney to just three offensive field goals all game long.

Kayanna Cranmer led the way for Chillicothe with 18 points, Jessica Reeter had 16, and Lyla Beetsma had a career high, 13.

The Lady Hornets will play West Platte in round two of the Lawson Tournament on Thursday night at 6 pm.

Share this: Tweet



