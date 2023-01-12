Livingston County Budget Hearings

The Livingston County Clerk, the County Commission, and other elected officials have been working to set the 2023 budget. Before the budget is sent to the State at the end of January, the Clerk and Commissioners will hold two budget hearings.

The First budget hearing is scheduled for Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 am in the Commission Room of the Courthouse.

Following the first budget hearing the budget will be available for review by the public in the County Clerk’s Office.

The Second and final budget hearing, which may include updates, will be held Tuesday, January 31st at 9:30 am in the Commission room of the courthouse.

Both budget hearings are open to the public.

