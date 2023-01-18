FAFSA Priority Deadline Is February 1st
The priority deadline for the Access Missouri Grant Program is February 1st and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is helping students meet that cutoff.
Students who complete the FAFSA by February 1st are guaranteed a grant award if they meet the eligibility requirements. Students who complete the FAFSA after February 1st but before the April 1st final deadline could still receive a grant if funding is available.
Several virtual FAFSA Frenzy events are available to help students fill out the FAFSA and meet the priority deadline:
- Tuesday, January 24 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Thursday, January 26 – 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 31 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 31 – 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
When attending an event, FAFSA Frenzy participants should bring:
- 2021 W-2 forms
- Copies of 2021 tax forms
- Social Security number
- Student and parent FSA IDs (Students and parents should apply for separate usernames and passwords at gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch before attending a FAFSA Frenzy event)