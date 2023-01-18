FAFSA Priority Deadline Is February 1st

The priority deadline for the Access Missouri Grant Program is February 1st and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is helping students meet that cutoff.

Students who complete the FAFSA by February 1st are guaranteed a grant award if they meet the eligibility requirements. Students who complete the FAFSA after February 1st but before the April 1st final deadline could still receive a grant if funding is available.

Several virtual FAFSA Frenzy events are available to help students fill out the FAFSA and meet the priority deadline:

When attending an event, FAFSA Frenzy participants should bring:

2021 W-2 forms

Copies of 2021 tax forms

Social Security number

Student and parent FSA IDs (Students and parents should apply for separate usernames and passwords at gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch before attending a FAFSA Frenzy event)

