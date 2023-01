The 2022/23 deer harvest ended January 15th with nearly 300,000 deer taken. The season included 56,525 deer taken by Missouri Archers.

Overall deer harvest totals for the local counties include:

Linn……………… 2,994

Daviess…………. 2,781

Carroll…………… 2,674

Sullivan…………. 2,503

Chariton………… 2,266

Livingston……… 2,113

Grundy………….. 1,843

Caldwell………… 1,825

==============

TOTAL………… 18,999

