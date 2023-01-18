Local Students and Teacher Recognized At Missouri State of the State Address

Missouri Governor Mike Parson addressed the joint session of the House and Senate for the State of The State. He spoke on several topics including, infrastructure, health care, mental health, education, and public safety. Parson said it is not just one of those areas, it is everything working together that allows a better future for the families. He says the youth of our state is the WHY and introduced students from the Blue Ribbon Schools across Missouri, including two from Chillicothe.

Parson talked about the Teacher Baseline Pay program that raised baseline teacher pay from $25,000 to $38,000 per year. One of those that benefited from the program was Emily Fluckey, a First Grade Teacher at Meadville R-IV.

Parson says they are committed to continuing that program.

Share this: Tweet



