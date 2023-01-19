Carroll County Bridge Closing

A Carroll County bridge on Route E will close January 30th. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately one mile east of Route OO, will close for replacement. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the project.

Crews plan to close Route E to all traffic at the bridge beginning Monday, January 30th. The closure is scheduled to continue through April. During this time, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

Share this: Tweet



