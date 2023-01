Five Chillicothe Eagle Scout candidates from Troop 120 will officially receive their highest rank in Scouting on Scout Sunday. The ceremony will be held at United Methodist Church, February 12th at 10:30 am. The guest speaker for the event will be the president of the Great Rivers Council Richard Mendenhall.

The five candidates for Eagle Scout include: Evan Deshayes, Logan Gregory, Colton Sullivan, Hayden Chapman and Zoie Garrison.