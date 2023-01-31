Two Booked Into Jail For Livingston County

Two were booked into jail Monday afternoon by Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s office reports:

At about 4:00 pm, 43-year-old Patrick Wayne Cope of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on charges of alleged Statutory Rape and Statutory Sodomy. He is held with no bond allowed.

At about 4:30 pm, 38-year-old Colton George Duncan of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a Probation Violation warrant from a previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $20,000 cash only. A probation violation hearing is scheduled for February 9th.