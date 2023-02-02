CMU Water Line Survey

The City of Chillicothe Water Line Survey began at the start of 2023. The survey is required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. CMU Director Matt Hopper says the goal is to identify the waterlines that enter the buildings.

Hopper says they have two years to complete the identification process.

He says the water lines in Chillicothe enter your home or business from underground.

If you or the CMU crews are unable to identify the type of water line, they will need to dig up that line near the water meter.

The flyer from CMU was sent with your monthly billing in January. If you did not receive the flyer or have misplaced it, contact the CMU office at 660-646-1683.