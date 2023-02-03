fbpx
Grease Fire Early Friday Morning

A report of a grease fire summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 228 Herriman early Friday morning.  The call was received at about 4:34 am and the firefighters arrived on the scene in two minutes.  The dispatch was told the occupant wanted firefighters to check and make sure a fire was “all the way out.”  A pan was found on the porch at the address, and the pan contained smoldering hot ash.

The fire crew used a water extinguisher to extinguish the embers and the pan was removed from the porch.  No damage was found and the fire crew returned to service after 10 minutes.

