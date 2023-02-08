Lady Hornets HC Darren Smith Captures 400th Career Win

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Macon 43-24 on Wednesday night to give head coach Darren Smith his 400th career win. Coach Smith has had six 20+ win seasons in his eight seasons, and he has his squad at 16-4 this year after the win over the Tigerettes on Wednesday.

Chillicothe got out to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter, and their defense picked up in the final 10 minutes of the first half. The Lady Hornets held the Tigerettes to just one point (a free-throw) in the final 9:05 of the first half.

It was not the flashiest night offensively for Chillicothe, tying their third lowest scoring total of the season, 43. But with the offense struggling the defense came up huge. They did not allow the Tigerettes to have one quarter scoring in the double digits.

Jessica Reeter and Jolie Bonderer led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 11 a piece. CHS improves to 16-4 on the season with the win and they hit the hardwood again on Friday night at Savannah at 6 pm.