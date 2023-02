An opening on the Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Board will be filled by appointment. Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly is accepting applications to fill the unexpired term that will run through February of 2024. The Parks and Recreation Board meets the 3rd Monday from March – November at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Volunteer application forms are available at city hall and need to be submitted for consideration by February 21st at 10:00 am.

Like this: Like Loading...