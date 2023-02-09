Area Schools Closed Due To Weather

Due to the Winter weatrher moving across the area, several schools are closed for February 9th. These include:

Chillicothe R-II & GRTS – CLOSED

Bishop Hogan – CLOSED

Gallatin – CLOSED

Pleasantview – CLOSED

Tri-County of Jamesport – CLOSED

Southwest of Ludlow – CLOSED

Breckenridge – CLOSED

Hamilton – CLOSED

Tina / Avalon – CLOSED

Chula – CLOSED

Hale – CLOSED

Verelle Peniston – CLOSED

Brookfield – CLOSED

NCMC – CLOSED

United Methodist Church Pre-School – CLOSED

Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin – CLOSED

Additional closings will be posted as they become available!