Area Schools Closed Due To Weather

Due to the Winter weatrher moving across the area, several schools are closed for February 9th. These include:
Chillicothe R-II & GRTS – CLOSED
Bishop Hogan – CLOSED
Gallatin – CLOSED
Pleasantview – CLOSED
Tri-County of Jamesport – CLOSED
Southwest of Ludlow – CLOSED
Breckenridge – CLOSED
Hamilton – CLOSED
Tina / Avalon – CLOSED
Chula – CLOSED
Hale – CLOSED
Verelle Peniston – CLOSED
Brookfield – CLOSED
NCMC – CLOSED
United Methodist Church Pre-School – CLOSED
Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin – CLOSED
Additional closings will be posted as they become available!