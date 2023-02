Two bookings by area agencies at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Tuesday at about 10:40 pm, 36 year old Steven L Burns was booked by Chillicothe Police Department on a 24 hour hold.

Tuesday at about 11:30 am, Hamilton Police arrested 27 year old Steven Eugene Hursman for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged abuse or neglect of a child. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only.