Winter Storm

Freezing rain and sleet in the Chillicothe area and snow in areas to north and west made for interesting driving Thursday. The National Weather says we can expect the freezing rain to change over to snow between 10 and Noon, with snow accumulations expected around the 1-2 inch range for Chillicothe.

Chillicothe road crews pretreated roads Wednesday to reduce the icing problems, but motorists should still use caution while driving

This morning, roads near the Iowa line and as close as Caldwell and Daviess Counties are already shown as covered by MoDOT.