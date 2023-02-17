Serious Injuries In Ray County Head-on Collision

A two-vehicle crash in Ray County left one driver with serious injuries Thursday morning. State Troopers report that 24-year-old Chase L Ballard of Camden was taken to Research Medical Center with serious injuries. The report states, at about 9:00 am, Ballard was northbound on Highway 13 when he was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Braxton L Mellon of Polo. According to the report, Mellon was southbound and his vehicle slid on the ice, crossing the centerline, resulting in the crash. Ballard’s vehicle caught fire and burned. Mellon was not injured in the crash.

