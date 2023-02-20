Police & Sheriff Respond To Shots Fired In Carrollton

A disturbance with a report of shots fired Sunday evening summoned Carrollton Police and the Carroll County Sheriff to the 200 block of Sante Fe Street. The call came in about 5:38 pm and officers and deputies arrived to find the victim was out of the home, while a suspect remained inside.

The Carrollton Police report the incident turned into a barricaded subject who refused to come out. The sheriff began negotiations while other units secured the area around the home.

After several hours, the suspect was taken in custody without further incident.