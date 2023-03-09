Boating Safety Class Offered By Highway Patrol

If you are planning to operate a vessel on Missouri waters and were born after January 1st of 1984, you will need a Boating Safety Identification Card. The Missouri Highway Patrol, Water Patrol Division is offering the classes required to obtain the card. Corporal Darrin Mueller from Troop B says a class will be offered Saturday, March 18th at the Long Branch Lake visitor’s center.

Mueller explains the purpose of the class.

The class is offered at no charge, but there is a $15 fee for the Boating Safety Identification Card. The class in Macon is the closest to the Chillicothe area currently offered by the highway Patrol. Registration is available on the Highway Patrol’s website.

https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/WP02Web/app/safetyEdClasses