Crash injured Two From Iowa

Two Iowa residents were injured in a two vehicle crash on US 36 in Linn County Saturday afternoon. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 12:50 pm as 69-year-old Robert D Miller of Keytesville was westbound on US 36 and 76-year-old Phylis J Willis of Altoona, IA was southbound and attempted to make a turn onto eastbound US 36 and pulled into the path of the Miller vehicle. Willis had moderate injuries and a 15-year-old passenger had minor injuries. They were both taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment. Miller was not injured.

