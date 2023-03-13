fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Crash injured Two From Iowa

Two Iowa residents were injured in a two vehicle crash on US 36 in Linn County Saturday afternoon.  State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 12:50 pm as 69-year-old Robert D Miller of Keytesville was westbound on US 36 and 76-year-old Phylis J Willis of Altoona, IA was southbound and attempted to make a turn onto eastbound US 36 and pulled into the path of the Miller vehicle.  Willis had moderate injuries and a 15-year-old passenger had minor injuries.  They were both taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment.  Miller was not injured.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: