fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred ten calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday.  The calls include business alarms, traffic stops, open doors, and non-injury crashes.

1:08 am, Officers arrested a man for possession of narcotics. He was processed, cited, and released.

2:08 pm, Officers responded to an injury accident on US 36. One person was transported to the Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries.

3:46 pm, Officers responded to the 200 block of Polk Street on a stealing report.  The investigation continues.

 

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: