Public Hearing & Budget Workshop

A special public hearing by the Chillicothe City Council is this evening at City Hall. The public hearing is at 5:30 pm and is for the use of Capital Improvement Funds for three projects. The projects include:

$400,000 for the industrial park improvements

$375,000 for Storm Water Improvements in the Hutchinson Addition

$250,000 for playground improvements.

Following the public hearing, the council will hold a workshop session in council chambers to discuss the proposed 2023/24 city budget.

Both are open to the public.