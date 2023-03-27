Chillicothe Annual Spring Clean-Up

It is Spring Clean-Up time in Chillicothe and CMU has several dates set for the Citywide Clean-up. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says the Citywide Clean-up starts April 12 and the other dates include April 15th, 26th, and 29th. Hours on each of the dates are from 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

The location is the old dump site, just north of the transfer station on Mitchell Avenue, near the railroad tracks.

Those bringing items will need to unload their own vehicle.

Please – no hazardous materials.

Tires will be accepted, but there is a charge. It is $3 for car or truck tires, $15 for over-the-road truck tires, and $30 for tractor or equipment tires.

The Citywide Clean-up is for Chillicothe Residents Only.

If you have questions, contact the CMU office at 660-646-1683.