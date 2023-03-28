Simpson Park Incident End In Arrest

An incident at Simpson Park Monday afternoon resulted in the arrest of one man. Chillicothe Police received a report of a disturbance at the park at about 3:50 pm. The officer was told a man was yelling at a group of teens. The man had made a statement about a gun and he began grabbing at one of the teen’s shirts.

Officers found the man was intoxicated and he was arrested. They determined the man did not have a gun. The officers were told the man threatened the victim with physical and sexual violence.

That man was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Other items in Monday’s police report include a report of property damage, parking complaints, and a non-injury crash.