The Chillicothe High School Boys Golf team knocked off Cameron on Tuesday night with an impressive showing of 163-198.

Chillicothe Team Score: 163

Jackson Trout – 39

James Mathew – 39

Griff Bonderer – 41

Tyler Stephens – 44

Carson Samm – 47

Cameron Team Score: 198

Brady Stice – 40

Daylin Cruickshank – 52

Cooper Kearns – 52

Keaton Koechner – 54

Drake Riley – 59

The Hornets are back in action on Wednesday at 4 pm at Savannah.