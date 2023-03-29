fbpx
Police Report Chillicothe

Eighty-six calls for service Tuesday for the Chillicothe Police Department included traffic stops and business checks.  Officers responded to a report of a child left in a vehicle, domestic disturbances and noise complaints.  They also assisted medics with a medical emergency.

01:49 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of S Washington St. in reference to a report of stolen trailers. Officers made contact with the victim who stated they noticed 2 of their trailers stolen. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

04:26 p.m., Officers took a report of sexual misconduct. The investigation is ongoing.

 

