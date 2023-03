The Chillicothe Boys Golf team continued its undefeated season with a 163-204 victory over Brookfield on Thursday evening.

Chillicothe Team Score: 163

Jackson Trout – 43

James Mathew – 40

Griff Bonderer – 48

Tyler Stevens – 47

Carson Stamm – 50

Brookfield Team Score: 204

Cooper Wiedeman – 49

Andrew Bennett – 58

Kai Wiedeman – 49

Baylor Montgomery – 54

Chase Morris – 52

The Hornets are back in action on Tuesday evening when they travel to Lawson at 4 pm.