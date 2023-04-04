Drivers injured In Two Single Vehicle Crashes

Two crashes in the area counties left drivers with moderate injuries Monday.

At about 11:00 am in Livingston County, a Chillicothe woman, 70-year-old Katheryn D Tantay, had moderate injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. The report states Tantay was westbound on US 36, about 5 miles west of Chillicothe, and lost control of the vehicle. She ran off the north side of the road and the vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its wheels. She was wearing a safety belt.

At about 12:05 pm in Caldwell County, A dump truck driver, 45-year-old Jeramie J Glazier of Polo, had moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. According to the report Glazier was southbound on Highway 13, a mile north of Polo, and blew a steer tire. He lost control, crossed the centerline, ran off the west side of the road, and overturned -striking a utility pole. He was wearing a safety belt.