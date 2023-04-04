Grundy County Awarded Jail Improvement Funds

One area Sheriff’s Department will receive a portion of nearly $10 million for Jail Security Improvements. Governor Mike Parson announced the awards to be presented to Sheriff’s Officers across the state, that may use the money for items that include cell door lock upgrades, video surveillance equipment, full-body scanners, HVAC improvements, and other maintenance and improvement projects.

Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $59,835.90

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and was part of Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget plan. The grants require a local match of 50 percent.